F1 and Football Unite: Klopp Joins Red Bull to Learn from Verstappen

Jan.16 - Iconic football manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is keen to learn from quadruple world champion Max Verstappen.

Renowned for his ability to revitalise football teams, the 57-year-old German stepped down from Liverpool FC following the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, he was introduced as Red Bull's 'Global Head of Soccer' in Austria, overseeing the energy drink brand's clubs such as RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and others.

Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted he was keen to tap into Klopp's skills to help Red Bull Racing, Racing Bulls, and the junior driver program.

"I would like him to be involved with the drivers," he said. "His experience and leadership could be decisive."

When asked about that by Servus TV, Klopp admitted he is particularly keen to meet up with Verstappen.

"There are so many things to talk about," he said. "Not only because of how focused he is, but because of many other aspects.

"I would love to spend some time with him, so that I can understand how he can do what he does, while danger is lurking and he is driving 300kph through a 180-degree bend. He does all this while his mindset is still at its best.

"That is super interesting," the German added. "I have no idea how that works, so maybe he can explain it to me."

However, Klopp clarified that his actual role is totally focused on football.

"I am not going to become a coach at a Red Bull team, that is a clear choice," he said. "I can assure you of that. But I am the only person in this room who is asked what I will be doing in four years. Nobody has an idea about that.

"But yes, I always want to learn, also from other sports. The drivers are still at their best when it is most dangerous, so come on, give me that information and I will try to translate it into football," Klopp smiled.

Verstappen says Klopp joining Red Bull is good news.

"He has a lot of experience," said the Dutchman. "I think his arrival is very good news for the organisation. With all the experience he has, he can bring a lot of good to the organisation."

