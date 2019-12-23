Ericsson's F1 role to change for 2020

Marcus Ericsson looks set to take another step away from the Formula 1 paddock in 2020.

This year, the Swede split his time between a full-time Indycar race seat and a reserve role at Alfa Romeo.

After F1's summer break, Ericsson had to pull out of an Indycar race when Alfa Romeo ordered him to travel to Spa to potentially replace an injured Kimi Raikkonen.

But ultimately, Raikkonen raced and Ericsson was left frustrated.





So for 2020, Ericsson's role looks set to change, according to his manager Eje Elgh.

"It took too much time with a lot of travel and so on," he told Viasat.

"From now on, the full focus will be on Indycar."

Ericsson, however, told the Swedish newspaper Expressen that he will maintain his links to Alfa Romeo.

He admitted that the Spa debacle was "a little silly".

"That's the problem with social media today," said Ericsson. "Everything happened very quickly and Alfa Romeo chose not to say anything so it all came out in the wrong way."

As for 2020, he admits that talks are still taking place.

"I have a long relationship with Alfa Romeo and Sauber and I'm pretty sure I will have some part, but I have also said that I really want to focus 100 percent on this Indy season," said Ericsson.

"The priority is not to be a reserve driver in Formula 1, the priority is Indycar. But I don't want to say too much about what it will be because it is complicated, with various different factors.

"We will see what Alfa Romeo and even what (Indycar team) Ganassi wants."