Drivers support decision to scrap Saturday at Suzuka

Saturday's track action at Suzuka has been cancelled, as the risk that a 'violent' typhoon will hit the local area rises to 100 per cent.

Qualifying will instead take place on Sunday morning, and if that is also affected, then the grid will be determined on the order of second Friday practice.

Formula 1 said the decision was taken on the grounds of safety for the "spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka circuit".

Sebastian Vettel backed the move.





"The most important thing is safety," said the Ferrari driver.

"Not just for us but also the fans. It would have made no sense to stand around in the garages waiting for the light to turn green while the fans are waiting outside in horrible wind and sideways rain," Vettel added.

Pierre Gasly added: "They say the wind can reach 150kph, and that does not sound safe for the people coming to the track.

"It's not an easy decision, but the sooner there is a decision the better it is for everybody."

Check out more about: