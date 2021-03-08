Driver hits reverse after suggesting Binotto maybe gets sacked

Mar.8 - A Ferrari driver has hit reverse gear after suggesting F1 team boss Mattia Binotto may be on the cusp of losing his top job.

Josef Kral, a 30-year-old Czech driver who races a Ferrari 488 GT3, backtracked when he was slammed by social media users for talking out of turn.

"Just to make it loud and clear, some of my recent comments about Scuderia Ferrari have been misinterpreted and taken out of context," he said.

"What I said was based on my own opinion and without any real base or information. I apologise if these speculations have created any issue," Kral added.

