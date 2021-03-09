Hulkenberg 'finalising' F1 reserve role for several teams this season?

Mar.9 - Nico Hulkenberg could add a third team to his roster of Formula 1 employers for 2021 - even though he is not guaranteed a single race this season.

Last year, after losing his Renault seat, the 33-year-old German became Racing Point's 'super sub' when Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll contracted covid-19.

For 2021, he is expected to be confirmed shortly as a works Mercedes reserve driver, with the same duties at another Mercedes-powered team, Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point).

And it is rumoured that newly Mercedes-powered McLaren also sees Hulkenberg as a potential reserve for 2021.

As well as his reserve duties, Hulkenberg will double up as a pundit for Austrian broadcaster Servus TV this year.

"A double job as a reserve driver and TV commentator can be arranged, otherwise we wouldn't talk about it," the German driver confirmed.

"As far as the test driver job is concerned, it looks very positive. We're finalising it," Hulkenberg added.

"But it's not a full-time job, so it can be easily combined with work for Servus TV."

Hulkenberg admitted that he is staying involved in F1 in the hope that he might make a full-time return in 2022.

"I will criticise my former rivals constantly, and talk so badly about them that I get their seat," he joked.

"Honestly, I have to be realistic - it won't be easy. On the other hand, in these covid times you don't know what's going to happen. It's like looking into a crystal ball so it's important to be there at the races.

"If I can make a comeback, it would be a huge success."

Check out more items on this website about: