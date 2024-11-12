Dan Fallows Steps Down as Aston Martin F1 Technical Director

Nov.12 - In a move that signals a new chapter at , Technical Director Dan Fallows has announced his departure from his role with the Formula One team, effective immediately. Although Fallows will no longer be directly involved with the team’s race car development, he will stay on within the Aston Martin Aramco group in a yet-to-be-revealed capacity.

Reflecting on Fallows’ contributions, Aston Martin Group CEO Andy Cowell expressed gratitude for his work, particularly for his role in the AMR23 project, which brought home an impressive eight podium finishes last season. Cowell praised Fallows, saying, “I would like to thank Dan for his contribution over the past two years. His work on the showcased his vision and drive, pushing Aston Martin into a new era of competitiveness."

Fallows himself shared heartfelt words about his journey with the team, highlighting the fulfillment he’s felt while guiding Aston Martin’s technical crew toward bigger ambitions. “It’s been a joy and privilege to lead this team as they strive for race victories and championships,” he remarked. “I’m passing on the baton with high hopes for the future and look forward to celebrating the successes that are surely on the horizon.”

This shake-up at Aston Martin could signify a fresh direction in their ongoing pursuit of F1 greatness, and fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see who steps up to lead the team’s technical vision moving forward.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: