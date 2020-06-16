China could host two F1 races in 2020

Jun.16 - China is shaping up to host not one but two grands prix in 2020, even though reports suggest coronavirus cases are surging once again in the country.

As thousands line the streets in Beijing following a reported new outbreak of the virus that has swept the world, Shanghai's sports chief Xu Bin revealed that he has been approached by Formula 1.

"We were contacted by the F1 company," he told Shanghai News Radio. "We are still communicating to see if there is the possibility of hosting two races in Shanghai.

"Of course we should see how the virus is being controlled."





To date, F1 has only confirmed eight races at six European venues, with other European venues like Mugello, Imola, Portimao, Hockenheim and others reportedly on standby.

Three overseas races - Baku, Singapore and Japan - were recently cancelled, but Abu Dhabi looks set to definitely host the season finale. The Yas Marina area has re-opened this week.

And Ross Brawn last week said Bahrain could host two races, including one on the outer perimeter circuit that is an "almost oval track that would be quite exciting".

"From a regulatory perspective, there is nothing stopping it," FIA race director Michael Masi told speedcafe.com.

"Unfortunately we didn't have that option so much for either Austria or Silverstone, but if there are other events such as Bahrain that come up with that, and it's seen as another way of trying to achieve something, then why not?"

