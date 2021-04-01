Brown positive on Netflix using 'creative freedom' for F1 series

Apr.1 - Zak Brown says he supports the efforts of the Netflix team that puts together the annual Drive to Survive series - even if they use too much "creative freedom".

Viewers of the most recent series were surprised when the narrative of one episode was the supposedly increasingly toxic relationship between 2020 McLaren teammates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

"I think Netflix is great for Formula 1," McLaren supremo Brown is quoted by motorsport-total.com. "It's a very popular program."

He compared the now-obvious 'creative freedom' used by the filmmakers with the 1986 movie Top Gun, based on the US navy's real-life fighter weapons school.

"I'm pretty sure every fighter pilot sees things in that that you can't do in a jet, but it was still a great movie," said Brown.

He confirmed, however, that the relationship that actually existed between Sainz and Norris last year "wasn't the kind of tension that you see in the series".

But Brown said: "We support Netflix and what they are trying to achieve, even if they sometimes use some creative freedom."

