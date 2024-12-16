Briatore Questions Colapinto Hype Amid Doohan's Alpine F1 Promotion

Dec.16 - Flavio Briatore has clarified speculation that Jack Doohan's Formula 1 race career could be over almost before it even begins.

Just prior to the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon would be replaced with immediate effect by Doohan, the Australian rookie who is already signed up for the full 2025 season.

However, rumours swirled in the paddock that it was a move to pressure not only Doohan, but to potentially drive up the cost for Franco Colapinto's sponsors.

Briatore now admits to Auto Motor und Sport that he has interest in signing Colapinto, the firmly Williams-contracted Argentine rookie.

"I'm interested in any driver who is fast," the new Alpine executive advisor told the German magazine.

"Colapinto surprised everyone. But we have contracts with (Pierre) Gasly, Doohan and (Paul) Aron for next season."

Williams boss James Vowles recently imposed a mid-December deadline for Alpine or Red Bull to buy out Colapinto's contract. That deadline has now passed.

"If there was an opportunity to get Colapinto for 2026, we would have to think about it," Briatore says. "But you also have to always be careful when assessing drivers.

"In this sport, you are quickly praised after a good race. Then the price goes up and we're suddenly talking about 20 or 30 million dollars. But today, there are six or seven drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3 who are very promising.

"We want to concentrate on the good ones in our academy, so it will probably end up with only three - Aron, (Gabriele) Mini and (Victor) Martins."

Briatore, 74, also confirmed that he had talks about 2025 with Carlos Sainz before the Ferrari refugee signed for Williams instead.

"I spoke to Sainz," he said. "He was interesting for us, but only for four years. It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years. Either he believes in our program or he doesn't.

"I don't need a driver who costs me a lot of money and is looking forward to going to another team if the opportunity arises."

Alpine signed 21-year-old Doohan instead - one of several rookies who will be on the 2025 grid.

"It is now time for a generational change," said Briatore. "Sainz is a very good driver, but when he was on the market, none of the top teams took him. They prefer to rely on young drivers.

"Toto Wolff relies on Antonelli, Christian Horner on (Liam) Lawson. Young drivers are hungrier than someone who has a wife and two children and 30 or 40 million in the bank."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: