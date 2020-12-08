Binotto: Ferrari's Resta to Haas because of budget cap

Dec.8 - Mattia Binotto has admitted that designer Simone Resta's move to Haas is connected with the budget cap rules that come into force next year.

Resta returned to Maranello from an assignment at Alfa Romeo last year, but for 2021 he will follow Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher to Haas - another Ferrari-powered team.

It is a sign that Ferrari is getting creative about how it organises its team under the 2021 budget cap.

"It is clear that we must look forward, because the regulations are changing. The budget constraints means the team must become more efficient," said Binotto.

"We need to carry out internal restructuring, and this is one of our decisions," he admitted.

Binotto said Resta will have "an important role" at Haas, and hinted that a greater movement of staff from Ferrari to the small American team may now follow.

It is believed the strategy will replace Ferrari's earlier plans to consider a move into Indycar.

"We discussed our possible plans with the Indycar leadership and decided that it will not be implemented in the near future," Binotto revealed.

"Why? Because it requires investment, but more importantly it is because our main task is still our performance in Formula 1. That's what we must focus on.

"The discussions will continue, but we are talking about a more distant future now," said the Italian.

