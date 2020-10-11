Binotto: 'Completely new' Ferrari engine for 2021

Oct.11 - There are signs of life amid Ferrari's 2020 competitive slump.

With parts added to the uncompetitive car at Sochi and again at the Nurburgring, and more new parts coming for Portimao in two weeks, Charles Leclerc qualified a surprising fourth on Saturday.

"Perhaps the upgrades are making a small but decisive difference," Leclerc said.

There is also hope for further progress in 2021, especially as the weakest link of this year's Maranello-made package is the power unit.

"Next year we will have a completely new engine that has been running on the bench for months and providing a good response," team boss Mattia Binotto said at the Nurburgring.

"And then the new aerodynamic regulations will force everyone to practically remake the cars in the rear area.

"Closing the gap to Mercedes will be practically impossible next year, but the goal is certainly to be much more competitive than we are at the moment," Binotto added.

"We have some parts to complete the package in two weeks, and everything is a refinement of the current project aimed at finding confirmation for the path to take for 2021," said the Italian.

