Berger thinks Alonso could be five-time champion by now

Jun.29 - F1 legend Gerhard Berger says he is "100 percent sure" Fernando Alonso would be charging for the title this year at the wheel of a Red Bull or Ferrari.

The comments come as Renault-owned Alpine reportedly dithers over whether to re-sign the 40-year-old Spaniard for 2023 or instead promote young reserve driver Oscar Piastri.

When asked by motorsport-magazin.com about Alonso and whether the two-time world champion is still on top of his game, Austrian Berger replied: "He's a brilliant driver.

"After McLaren, he closed some doors behind him," the 62-year-old added, referring to the debacle of 2007.

"If he had sat in a Mercedes, he would have five world titles now," he said.

Berger therefore puts Alonso in the best possible company in Formula 1 history, recently telling Servus TV: "There are some special drivers now and then.

"Ayrton Senna was one, Michael Schumacher was one, Alonso was one."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: