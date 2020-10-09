Annual race alternation could revive German GP

Oct.7 - Nurburgring boss Mirco Markfort is hoping this weekend's race at the famous venue boosts the chances of a proper return to the Formula 1 calendar.

Before this weekend's race, the Nurburgring last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2013, in the final installation of the annual 'alternating' arrangement with Hockenheim.

Since then, Germany has dropped off the calendar altogether - but amid the covid crisis and race cancellations, Nurburgring boss Markfort put together a one-off deal for 2020.

The October date is expected to bring inclement weather.

"The weather looks like it's going to be a lot colder than the races we've had so far this year, and there may be a little bit of rain so hopefully that will make it an even more interesting race weekend," said Max Verstappen.

Nurburgring boss Markfort is happy that Mick Schumacher, the son of local hero Michael Schumacher, will be in action for Alfa Romeo on Friday.

"Mick Schumacher in particular could trigger another German hype," he told SID news agency.

"With a strong Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel there are of course the chances for a lot of spectators, which could be another small plus for Germany as a Formula 1 location."

In fact, the covid situation means that only 20,000 spectators will be present, with Markfort assuring them that the health concept ensures their safety.

"We have grandstands that are spread over the entire area, so we can assign a parking space to each grandstand, which means we have good separation," he explained.

If the weekend proceeds smoothly, Markfort thinks more Formula 1 races at the Nurburgring are even possible for the future.

"We offer a unique location, we are a unique brand, and we have proven in these times that we are very flexible," he said.

However, he admits that another alternating scheme with Hockenheim is the more likely scenario for the future of the German GP.

"That would be the best option from an entrepreneurial point of view," said Markfort.

Check out more items on this website about: