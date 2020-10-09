Schumacher says F1 future 'still very open'

Oct.9 - At the Nurburgring for his Friday practice debut, Mick Schumacher would not answer whether his 2021 Alfa Romeo race deal is now signed and sealed.

There is strong speculation that the Swiss based team is poised to announce that F2 series leader Schumacher, 21, will be Kimi Raikkonen's teammate next year.

"The future is still very open," the young German told Sky Deutschland.

"In the end, I still have to finish my Formula 2 season and that is my full focus," the son of seven time world champion Michael Schumacher added.

When asked if a F1 move for 2021 is at least on the cards, he added: "I can't answer that yet. But Formula 2 is going very well so it should be interesting."

Sebastian Vettel, who knows both Raikkonen and Schumacher well, said he thinks the pairing would be a strong one for Alfa Romeo.

"I think it would be a very good pairing, with both able to benefit and learn from each other," he said, smiling: "And unless you're an ass, anyone can get along with Kimi."

As for Schumacher, the son of Vettel's mentor Michael, Vettel added: "He deserves his shot this weekend and hopefully we'll see him not only here but for another Friday this year and then hopefully in a race seat next year.

"I think it's just the beginning for him," the Ferrari driver added at the cold Nurburgring circuit, "but it definitely will not be an easy start with these conditions."

