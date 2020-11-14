Alonso to resume F1 testing on Sunday

Nov.14 - A fully motivated Fernando Alonso will continue his preparations to return to Formula 1 next year with two days of testing in Abu Dhabi.

Renault had hoped the 39-year-old Spaniard would be able to drive the 2020 car at the same Yas Marina Circuit at the forthcoming 'young drivers test'.

Rival teams did not agree, and so Alonso will now test with the two-year-old 2018 car on Sunday and Monday.

"These cars are bloody fast and he needs to get back in shape, get back in the rhythm, so he's taking every opportunity to drive," said Renault technical boss Marcin Budkowski in Turkey.

"His motivation is incredible."

In fact, although Alonso is returning for 2021, Budkowski said the two-time champion is pushing for Renault to begin developing the 2022 car in the wind tunnel from January 1 - the very first day on which it is allowed.

"We said 'normally we don't but this year we might'. He said 'ok, we have to run on the first of January. I will come here and help you on the first of January'," Budkowski revealed.

