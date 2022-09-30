All-female F1 support series already close to collapse
Sep.30 - The mission of powering a woman onto the Formula 1 grid has suffered a major setback, as it emerges that the so-called 'W Series' is on the brink of collapse.
The Telegraph reports that the series, in which only female drivers race at the wheel of Formula 3 cars during eight Formula 1 race weekends, may collapse after this weekend's event in Singapore.
The report said W Series owes "significant sums" to creditors and may not be able to afford to attend the last two scheduled events at Austin and Mexico.
Series boss Catherine Bond Muir tried to play down the situation.
"We've had to fight from day one," she said. "It has always been a struggle but we're fighters.
“We're looking at our budgets. We're confident that we'll continue to raise money."
However, the situation is so dire that it is feared runaway series leader Jamie Chadwick - who also won the first W Series championships in 2019 and 2021 - will not receive her $500,000 prize money this year.
That is because the series' accounts show that as of earlier this month, W Series owes $8.3 million euros.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali caused a stir last month when he said only a "meteorite" could accelerate the chances of a woman joining the F1 grid "in the next five years".
Chadwick, however, hit back by claiming that being on the grid in five years is in fact her clear objective.
"As great as the W Series is, it lacked the driving time and development that it needed," the 24-year-old Briton said.
"For that reason, I think I should go straight into F2."
But W Series boss Catherine Bond Muir insists she is still "optimistic" about the future.
"You have to understand W Series is a brand new sport," she said.
"Tennis has equality now because Billie Jean King fought for those rights 50 years ago. Football is slowly starting to become more equal.
"It takes time. We're only in our third season."
Only for the current campaign's ending rather than for good, from what I've understood
But whats the yearly budget for this series? and whats this , the accounts for upto sept/dec 2021, any accountant taking a snap shot one day look at company accounts, could say - a company is insolvent, then the next day , the finances are very healthy,the problem occurs when an accountancy firm includes money not yet received in a firms accounts, to bolster/bump up the companies position if this does fail, id look at it as a failing on Stefano and his accountants, esp this year as the races coincide all on f1 weekends, very embarrassing, If sky do pay W series it won't be included in the accounts till 22 are produced and finally, this headline covers public accounts to dec 21 period, not Sep 30th 22 financial position, with different reporting responsibilities for limited companies to a plc.
Perhaps W series needs a MultiMillionaire benefactor who believes in Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, and Dresses, Oh if only...!