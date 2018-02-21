2018 Renault RS18 F1 car launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the Renault RS18, this F1 car was launched on Tuesday 20th of February 2018. This car will be raced in the 2018 F1 season by F1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr.
The Renault Sport F1 Team RS18.
Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.
Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.
Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.
Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.
Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Renault Sport F1 Team.
Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.
