2018 Sauber C37 F1 car launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the AlfaRomeo Sauber C37, this F1 car was launched on Tuesday 20th of February 2018. This car will be raced in the 2018 F1 season by F1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc.
AlfaRomeo_front_3_4 Sauber 2018 C37
AlfaRomeo_Front_low Sauber 2018 C37
AlfaRomeo_Front_high Sauber 2018 C37
AlfaRomeo_rear_high Sauber 2018 C37
AlfaRomeo_rear_3_4 Sauber 2018 C37
AlfaRomeo_Side_Low Sauber 2018 C37
AlfaRomeo_rear_low Sauber 2018 C37
Alfa-RomeoClose_Up_Cockpit Sauber 2018 C37
Alfa-RomeoClose_Up_Cockpit_Back2 Sauber 2018 C37
Alfa-RomeoClose_Up_Cockpit_Back1 2018 Sauber
I hope it goes as fast as it looks because it looks pretty good.