2018 Sauber C37 F1 car launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the AlfaRomeo Sauber C37, this F1 car was launched on Tuesday 20th of February 2018. This car will be raced in the 2018 F1 season by F1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc.



