2018 Renault RS18 in 360 video

See the Renault RS18 in 360 view. The new 2018 car doesn't show very much development when you compare it with last years Renault RS17... Will the test car next week show some surprises?

Looks like Infinity has moved as sponsor from Red Bull Racing to Renault...

