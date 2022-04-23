The Williams Warm-Up | Ep. 6 Imola GP | Williams Racing

We get ready for lights out at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday with Episode 6 of The Williams Warm-Up. In the first segment of this week's show, Williams Racing Head of Creative Design, Ed Scott, and our Head of Guest Experience and Events, Ellie Matthews, give us a tour of our brand new motorhome.

Then we welcome Christian Andrea Arcuri, our very own 'Superfan', to the motorhome and get to know him a little better. Finally, we meet Williams Esports Executive Seb Hawkins, who takes us on a lap of Imola in the new trackside Esports Lounge, which can, of course, be found in our beautiful motorhome!

