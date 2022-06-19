The Williams Warm-Up | Ep. 11 Canadian GP | Williams Racing

The Williams Warm-Up Episode 11 is brought to you from Montreal as we prepare for the first Canadian Grand Prix since 2019. We begin with Hometown Talk, as host Josh Denzel catches up with Nicholas Latifi ahead of his first-ever home race in Formula One. Finally, eh! Our Head of Marketing Adam McDaid, then gives us a whistle-stop tour of our Montreal pop-up fan activation at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. We conclude this week's episode by seeing what the fans have to say about F1's return to Canada.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: