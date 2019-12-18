The Inside Line updates video week 50 2019


The latest Formula 1 2019 news updates as part of our rolling coverage:

  • Ferrari announces 2020 launch date
  • 2019 tyres retained
  • Vietnam set for more action
  • Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Rossi swap rides

