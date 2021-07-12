The best 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs

Day 3 of the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and now the drivers are really getting their eyes in, and the F1 drivers have arrived on the scene. Alex Albon and Esteban Gutierrez showed off some donuts in modern F1 cars, Daniel Ricciardo too an ex-Senna McLaren MP4/5B.

But don't just let the young guns have all the fun, Emerson Fittipaldi and Damon Hill both had fun in an ex-Graham Hill Lotus 49, and Travis Pastrana set the fastest time of the day in qualifying for the timed shootout.

Who's hillclimb attack got your heart racing?

Check out more items on this website about: