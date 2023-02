Watch the BWT Alpine F1 Team conference where the A523, the team's 2023 challenger, will be unveiled live! The event will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM (UTC) and will be attended by Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group, Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine and the team's drivers: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

