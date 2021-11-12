Pietro Fittipaldi's Interlagos Track Guide Video

Pietro Fittipaldi's Interlagos Track Guide Video
12 November 2021 by    1 min read

We're back in Sao Paulo and who better to take us on a track guide of the classic Interlagos circuit than Brazil's very own Pietro Fittipaldi.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.