Gasly & Kvyat - Austrian GP Driver VLOG

7 Jul 2020 by


After such a long wait for the 2020 Formula 1 season to get going, now's the time to relive the first race weekend. We caught up with Pierre and Daniil immediately after the finish of the Austrian GP.

