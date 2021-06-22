French F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

It seemed for a while that the French GP would lapse into a two-dimensional, one-stop battle of tyre attrition. Then Max Verstappen and Red Bull-Honda decided to make second stop for tyres...and the race was on.

It was the reverse, if you like of this year's Spanish GP - although, more likely, its outcome - Max's victory - was related to the events in Baku two weeks ago, as Peter Windsor suggests in this video.

Lewis Hamilton finished a fighting second for Mercedes, his Pirellis stretched to the maximum; Sergio Perez made it a 1-3 for Red Bull-Honda; Valtteri Bottas struggled home fourth for Mercedes; and McLaren-Mercedes finished an impressive 5-6.

Check out more items on this website about: