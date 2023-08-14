Ferrari's Unique 2023 problem by Peter Windsor

In the past, it was often the clashes related to industrial labor disputes or disagreements revolving around initial financial incentives. However, in the contemporary scenario, while the causes behind Ferrari's performance decline may differ, the core aspects have remained consistent: Ferrari boasts exceptional infrastructure, skilled drivers, and a rich racing heritage. Nevertheless, securing top grid positions and clinching victory have continued to be elusive goals. In a recent video segment derived from his live online broadcast, Peter Windsor delves into the matter (at the 01:06 mark), spurred by a viewer inquiry about the silver lining in Charles Leclerc's third-place finish at Spa. Windsor sheds light on what he perceives as the distinctive challenge confronting Ferrari in 2023.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: