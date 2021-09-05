F1 Dutch GP: Nirvana for Max by Peter Windsor

There couldn't have been a better return to the FIA F1 calendar for the Netherlands and Zandvoort: in front of delirious crowds, Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen converted his pole position into a decisive, clean-cut victory over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

It was close, though - very close: Hamilton was always there, pushing hard; and plenty was the traffic around the compact, undulating circuit. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas finished an uninspiring third; Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc drove brilliantly for Alpha Tauri-Honda and Ferrari to finish fourth and fifth; and Alpine's Fernando Alonso snatched a stunning six place from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the closing moments.

And Max's team-mate, Sergio Perez, underlined the pace of the Red Bull-Honda package with a sparkling drive from the pit lane up to P8. Peter Windsor reflects on the day's proceedings.

