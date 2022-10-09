AlphaTauri welcoming Nyck de Vries for 2023!

AlphaTauri welcoming Nyck de Vries for 2023!
9 October 2022 by    1 min read

Nyck De Vries will join Scuderia AlphaTauri to replace the outbound Pierre Gasly in 2023!

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.