2022 Singapore F1 GP: Thailand Super Series Support Race

Singapore Grand Prix 2022: Thailand Super Series is all set to become an F1 Support Race for the first time ever, under the special name “TSS The Super Series” with a 27 car entry across GT3 and GT4 and with Audi, Porsche, Mercedes AMG, Aston Martin, Lexus, Bentley, Mustang, McLaren & BMW all represented.

I bring you the full lowdown and talk to drivers, team owners, organisers and engineers taking part in this event which represents a big step forward for Thai motorsport. Please note: This video has no connection with anyone involved in Thailand Super Series.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: