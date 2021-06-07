2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP Timelapse Race Recap

Relive the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 1:25 min. Max Verstappen almost won the race with easy before his left rear tyre blew him out of the race at 300 kph.

Sergio Perez covering his teammate for the first time this season and got the win presented to him. He almost lost it at the restart to Hamilton, but Perez triggered Hamilton in an error by his aggressive driving style and won the race.

Sebastian Vettel won his first podium for his new team and also the maiden podium for Aston Martin. Pierre Gasly was 3rd and now even scored his 3rd podium for the Italian AlphaTauri team.

Check out more items on this website about: