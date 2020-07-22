2020 Hungarian GP Espresso by Peter Windsor





A quick look back at some of the key takeaways from the Hungarian Grand Prix. Peter Windsor highlights the penalty imposed on the Haas-Ferrari team when they switched to slick tyres on the warm-up lap; the titanic work of Red Bull to enable Max Verstappen to make the start; and Luca Ghiotto's awesome drive to win the F2 sprint race for the new Hitech team. This video includes on-line chats with Hitech's Oli Oakes and Gavin Jones. Gav, who formerly won races at iSport and Uni-Virtuosi, is one of racing's most successful and respected engineers.

