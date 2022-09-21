Christian Horner 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

It’s been a dramatic year for Red Bull Racing, from the titanic battle Max Verstappen fought with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for the 2021 title, to setting up their own power unit arm, before taking a commanding lead in both championships this season – with a flirtation with Porsche thrown in for good measure. Team boss Christian Horner tells host Tom Clarkson all about that incredible 2021 title fight from Red Bull’s perspective, including his thoughts on rival team boss Toto Wolff, and that intense Abu Dhabi season finale.

He also reflects on whether Verstappen approaches racing Charles Leclerc differently to how he takes on Hamilton, what he makes of Daniel Ricciardo’s early McLaren exit, and why Red Bull decided now was the right time to set up their own engine division. Plus he reveals what happened to the proposed Porsche partnership, touches on some of the company’s non-F1 projects – including designing a submarine – as well as how it feels to have led the team back to the brink of championship glory once again.

