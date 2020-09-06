Wolff: Cowell can have 'any job he wants'

Sep.6 - Andy Cowell can have "any job he wants", according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Although Cowell is still working on a project at Mercedes, the dominant team's engine boss has decided to leave the German outfit.

It was rumoured that Ferrari was interested in snapping him up, but Italian reports suggest Cowell turned down the offer.

The next rumour is that Cowell is actually heading to the Wolff-linked Aston Martin team.





"Andy has played a very important role in our team, and since 2014 has been able to steadily improve the level of our results," said Wolff when asked at Monza about Cowell's next move.

"I have a very warm attitude towards him both as a person and an engineer. Now he is evaluating all his possible options, and he has a lot of them! Only he can decide what suits him best.

"I don't think he has to rush, and I don't think Andy will accept the first offer that comes along either," Wolff added.

"But a specialist with such a list of achievements and the ability to lead people can really have any job he wants."

