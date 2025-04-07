Why Williams' Factory Expansion Faces Local Outrage
Apr.7 - Williams' moves to pull itself back to winning form in Formula 1 are meeting local opposition.
According to the Sun newspaper, the Grove based team has bought up farmland around its factory and has big expansion plans.
However, Williams is already not popular with residents of Grove, a village and civil parish in Oxfordshire, due to ever-increasing traffic and what one resident called the "tornado"-like sound of the wind tunnel.
But the latest complaints come after the team reportedly submitted plans to expand the F1 factory.
"I've been following the Williams plans and it looks like this is the first step towards near-enough doubling the size of this site," another resident revealed.
"Apparently they've bought a lot of land off a local farmer and are already starting to fence it off. I'd be pretty sure that's where they're looking to expand the site.
"If they get the green light to expand, life for us locals will be a nightmare. It's a beautiful part of the world - we've got so much nature on our doorstep and it will be ruined if Williams are given permission to cover everything in even more concrete."
Another resident revealed: "If they get planning permission to expand this site, I'm going to sell up and move. It's already horrendous living here because of the constant flow of traffic in and out of the site."
Complaining about holding events is nothing new in the world, but complaining about a factory is something totally new to me.
Good old British public... What more jobs, Noooo we cant have that...! , but on the other side itll be even more high quality dairy or arable land lost forever, followed by the Nimby brigade, who demand their homes forever increase in value by thousands, we cant be supporting industry/jobs/sport, Whilst free enterprize and capitalism should be applauded and dairy land at £10k to £15k an acre, the residents anger should perhaps be aimed at the farmer who sold the land at a very likely much higher price than its actual farm value per acre, is it greed and taking advantage of a situation, YES..,,,! but who among us wouldnt do the same if offered a big premium to what the lands actually worth It happened with Mercedes too recently(factory expansion) , but that was already on purely industrial land
Some people will always whine,cry, bitch about things, very often they have something missing in there lives, missed out on a promotion,wife left them,impotence,an addiction, who knows its always something.. and theyll lash out at something/someone irrationally, i feel sorry for them really its the same on sites like this
