Verstappen now among richest 500 Dutchmen on earth

Verstappen now among richest 500 Dutchmen on earth
2 November 2022 by    1 min read

Nov.2 - Max Verstappen has been named among the 500 richest Dutch people on earth.

The currently-dominant back-to-back world champion has slipped onto the list for the first time at 500th place, even though the cut-off for the list has risen by EUR 10 million to a minimum of EUR 120m net worth.

120 million is precisely what the Dutch magazine Quote claims Verstappen is worth.

Verstappen now among richest 500 Dutchmen on earth

2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium

Fascinatingly, another new entrant is Prince Bernhard, co-owner of the Dutch F1 GP circuit Zandvoort. His wealth is estimated at EUR 125m, putting him 481st on the Quote 500 list.

As for Verstappen, his rise to super-wealth and dominance in Formula 1 is not given the "plaudits" it deserves, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"We are actually witnessing something very special," he said after Verstappen, 25, broke the all-time F1 record for the most wins in a season - 14 so far - in Mexico.

"And I sometimes think that his achievements perhaps don't receive the plaudits that they should."

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.