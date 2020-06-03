Verschuur: Renault boss Abiteboul 'has to go'

Frans Verschuur, who runs a GT4 team, thinks Renault should oust its team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

"In my opinion there are three of them in Formula 1 that have to go," the Dutchman told the F1 aan Tafel podcast.

"Abiteboul, Claire Williams and Mattia Binotto," he said.

Explaining his opposition to Frenchman Abiteboul, who presides over the stagnating works project that has lost Daniel Ricciardo for 2021, Verschuur said: "Let's put it this way - Renault has so much money available.





"But that man has proven to be incapable of what he does. You can't get bad results like that with so much money," he explained.

"I once talked to Frederic Vasseur about it and he said 'I can't work with that man, it's going to be war'. So he just left.

"Abiteboul is making a mess of it. He had two friends at the top but they are both gone now. I think it will get too hot for him," added Verschuur.

