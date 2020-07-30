US & Mexico support F1's decision to cancel races

Jul.30 - Race organisers in Austin and Mexico say they accept Formula 1's decision to cancel their races for 2020.

Brazil - the third cancelled race on the American continents - is threatening to sue Liberty Media over the decision, claiming the pandemic is not an instance of 'force majeure'.

Bob Bobby Epstein, chairman of the US GP venue Circuit of The Americas, says he understands F1's call.

"The cancellation is prudent, but painful," he said.





"This isn't about sports or economics of a business. This is about health and a pandemic and a global crisis," Epstein added.

He said he hopes Austin continues to host Formula 1 "for a long time" into the future.

"That is the intent," said Epstein. "I don't think we ever intended for this to be 10 (races) and done."

As for Mexico, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is currently being used as a drive-in cinema and a temporary Covid-19 hospital.

"We are committed to doing everything necessary to guarantee the safest experience for all the fans and that's the reason to (cancel) our race," said race director Federico Gonzalez.

"Besides guaranteeing the safety of everybody in attendance, this decision (was) to give peace to all involved and also to comply with the guidelines made by the national authorities."

