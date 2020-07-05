Two drivers breach coronavirus rules in Austria

Jul.5 - Two breaches of F1's strict coronavirus measures have emerged from Austria.

The first is footage by Germany's RTL broadcaster depicting McLaren driver Lando Norris failing a mandatory forehead temperature check at the Red Bull Ring.

The 20-year-old is then seen holding a cold water bottle to his forehead before being checked again and passing the test.

As for the second incident, footage emerged of Sebastian Vettel casually meeting in the Red Bull team area with Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.





None were wearing masks.

When asked about the meeting, Red Bull official Marko insisted: "We have a good relationship with Seb so why should we not greet each other nicely?"

The FIA responded by writing a letter to both Ferrari and Red Bull warning that "any individual who does not agree to comply with the COVID-19 code will not be granted access to and may not attend any covered event".

Check out more items on this website about: