Toto Wolff Trusts Bottas to Boost Mercedes’ 2025 Strategy

Nov.15 - Valtteri Bottas could be more than just Mercedes' reserve or 'third' driver from 2025.

It has been rumoured that the Finn, whose expiring contract with Sauber was not renewed by new team owners Audi, will stay in Formula 1 next year by returning to Mercedes, where he won 10 grands prix as Lewis Hamilton's teammate until 2021.

But now, former F1 driver Christian Fittipaldi, thinks the 35-year-old's role at Mercedes from 2025 will involve more than just reserve duties.

Citing his own sources, Fittipaldi - whose uncle is the F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi - believes Bottas could replace new Ferrari deputy team boss Jerome d'Ambrosio's former role as a key advisor to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

"What I was told at the track is that it looks like he (Bottas) will return to Mercedes and be a bit of an advisor to Toto.

"Valtteri has experience and history with them and his move back to Mercedes would make all the sense in the world. Toto values his experience a lot and believes in what he can add to the team," the 53-year-old Brazilian explained.

"Don't forget that Jerome d'Ambrosio has gone to Ferrari now, so there is room for Bottas. I'm not entirely sure if his role will be similar, but I do think he will be there," Fittipaldi told the Pelas Pistas podcast.

One of Bottas' latest social media posts shows him getting a tattoo on his thigh declaring: "What's next?"

