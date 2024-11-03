Storm Disrupts Sao Paulo GP Schedule & Qualifying Set for Sunday

Nov.3 - The 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend took an unexpected turn as torrential rain and stormy skies forced a major reshuffle of the schedule. Saturday’s qualifying session at the legendary Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace was originally slated for 15:00 local time but was delayed indefinitely when thunder, lightning, and sheets of rain transformed the track into a treacherous pool.

Fans who had gathered at the iconic circuit watched as officials evaluated the drenched conditions, hoping for a window of relief. However, as daylight faded and the storm showed no signs of abating, the FIA and Formula 1 made the tough call: postpone qualifying to Sunday morning.

In an official joint statement, the FIA and Formula 1 emphasized that safety was the top priority: “Due to poor visibility, standing water on the track, and fading light, it was decided not to proceed with Saturday’s qualifying. Safety must always come first, and while we waited as long as possible for the conditions to improve, they unfortunately did not.”

The statement continued by acknowledging the dedication of the fans: “We have huge appreciation for all the fans who stayed at the circuit hoping to see the cars in action today. This decision ensures we maximize the chance for a full day of racing on Sunday.”

With that, the new schedule is set. Qualifying will commence at 07:30 local time (11:30 CET) on Sunday, giving drivers an early start to battle for grid positions. The race itself has been moved up and will now roar to life at 12:30 local time (16:30 CET).

This reshuffle aims to sidestep any further disruptions, as the weather forecast hints at more downpours in the afternoon. By shifting the timetable, both the FIA and Formula 1 are committed to delivering an action-packed day to the die-hard fans in Sao Paulo.

All eyes will be on Sunday’s double-header showdown, with the early qualifying session promising drama and the Grand Prix poised for unpredictable twists. For now, teams and drivers must prepare for an unusually compact and intense race day, while fans wait eagerly for the thrills that Interlagos is known to deliver.

