Jos Verstappen Denies Rift With Manager Amid Brazilian GP Rumours

Nov.3 - Max Verstappen's father has slammed rumours of a falling out with the triple world champion's co-manager, Raymond Vermeulen.

Together, and Vermeulen guided Max from boyhood to Formula 1 and onto championship success.

But rumours just prior to the Brazilian GP suggested Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, via his spokesman Paul Smith, had leaked to journalists of a falling out between the Verstappens and Vermeulen over funding of a sim racing team.

Having ended his conspicuous recent absence from grands prix, Jos Verstappen said at Interlagos: "There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to that.

"Raymond is practically part of our family."

Verstappen, 52, was even spotted in conversation with Horner ahead of the , calming ongoing speculation that the pair is still at odds.

Jos, however, remains critical of Red Bull's performance struggles in 2024.

"It's a fact that it's difficult at the moment," he told Viaplay. "The team doesn't know how to get the performance out of the car.

"But is nice to see that Max continues to be there for every point, which he is very good at."

Verstappen senior did not want to talk about Verstappen's main rival, McLaren driver Lando Norris. "It's all about Max for me, and I hope that he will ultimately come out on top."

Jos is more willing to talk about the rumours swirling around Sergio Perez, and the fact that Verstappen is currently leading an essentially one-driver team.

"Max doesn't mind that," said the Dutchman. "You have to win alone anyway, and he's strong enough for that, so it doesn't matter that much."

There are rumours Red Bull could replace Perez with Franco Colapinto next year, although Liam Lawson is also a major contender. "I think Lawson is doing very well," Jos said.

"I think he should finish this season there (at RB) to gain confidence, then the team has to decide what they are going to do for next year."

When asked specifically if Lawson would make a good teammate for Max, Verstappen senior answered: "I certainly wouldn't stop it. It's better for the team of course if there's someone who's competitive. Someone who pushes Max forward a bit.

"That always helps. We'll see."

Jos has also been outspoken recently about alleged pro-British bias in FIA stewarding, pointing the finger specifically at Johnny Herbert. "One time it's five seconds, the next time it's ten seconds," said Verstappen snr. "It should be clearer what penalty you will get for what.

"Look, that second moment (in Mexico), I thought Max went too far. He thinks that now too, I believe. I am always honest with him - that's all fine. I think we always communicate openly and honestly with each other.

"But a steward should not be talking to the press at all. He (Herbert) should just be doing his job. That is certainly not the case now."

