Spectators allowed to Spanish & Monaco GP

May 5 - Spectators will be watching from the grandstands at the next two grands prix in Spain and Monaco.

The Circuit de Catalunya, scene of this weekend's race in Barcelona, announced that although the general public will not be allowed access, plans have been drawn up for a crowd of 1000 people on Sunday.

"The attendees will be circuit members, who will be able to enjoy the grand prix from the main grandstand of the circuit," the track confirmed.

"We are very satisfied to be able to make the first step towards a gradual opening of our facilities, even if at this time it will only be a small number," said general manager Josep Lluis Santamaria.

Meanwhile, according to Monaco Matin newspaper, attendance on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday during the Monaco GP weekend will be capped at 7,500 members of the general public.

"The government specified that PCR tests could be requested from the public, depending on their origin," the report declared.

