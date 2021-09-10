Spanish F1 GP deal for next season expected soon

Sep.10 - Barcelona is looking to extend its race contracts with both Formula 1 and MotoGP "soon".

"It's the same with MotoGP," answered Circuit de Catalunya director Josep Lluis Santamaria, when asked by El Mundo Deportivo about the expiring F1 deal.

"Like F1, it was over this year and the news will come out in parallel. The renewals will be long term. Five years? You're probably not far off.

"Everything is very well under way, although we always have to be careful and not take anything for granted. But we have been talking with F1 for some time about the idea of working in the long term," he added.

Santamaria acknowledged, however, that publication of the 2022 Formula 1 calendar is delayed, as the sport's chiefs are still trying to navigate through the covid-affected 2021 schedule.

"Their priority is the 2021 calendars," he admitted, "and after that they'll work on 2022.

"But I think it won't take long for dates, news and the calendars to come out."

Also rumoured is that Barcelona will share pre-season testing next season with another circuit - Bahrain.

"Yes, there are those rumours. But it remains to be seen," said Santamaria.

"The teams have yet to meet and they have to finish deciding. But in principle it seems that this situation could arise, with us holding the first test and Bahrain the second one."

