Sky Deutschland: Boycotting Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Ethical Grounds

Apr.12 - Sky Deutschland, the German Formula 1 broadcaster, will boycott next weekend's Saudi Arabian GP.

Dutch publication Formule 1 said the move is one of solidarity with former grand prix winner and Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher, who came out as gay in 2024.

The British and Italian Sky teams, however, will still be reporting directly from the Jeddah circuit, while Sky Deutschland reports from a European-based studio.

Saudi Arabia's laws and social policies remain hostile towards LBGT people, with same-sex relationships criminalised and punishable by imprisonment and even death under certain interpretations of Sharia law.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: