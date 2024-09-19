Singapore GP Press Conference: Piastri, Russell, Bottas, Stroll, Verstappen, and Tsunoda Share Insights

The Singapore Grand Prix is upon us, and the tension is palpable as drivers prepare for the demanding Marina Bay Circuit. In the latest press conference, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda offered some engaging insights into their mindset ahead of the race weekend.

Piastri's Confidence After Baku Triumph

Oscar Piastri entered the press room still basking in his phenomenal win at Baku, although he admitted George Russell quickly brought him back to reality with a competitive UNO match on the flight home. Reflecting on the victory, Piastri emphasized how executing a near-perfect race despite not being the fastest team felt particularly rewarding. When asked about his continuous improvement, Piastri pointed out that while he's made strides, particularly in overtaking and handling pressure, there's plenty of room for growth — especially in qualifying. On the new DRS zone at Singapore, he gave it a thumbs up, hoping it enhances racing action.

Russell Looking to Reignite Mercedes Momentum

George Russell was keen to emphasize how fine the margins are at the front, highlighting how a tenth of a second can now make the difference between the front row and a midfield start. Mercedes had strong form in Singapore last year, and Russell hopes to build on that, especially after a surprisingly competitive second stint in Baku. While the memory of crashing out on the final lap last year lingers, Russell insists it's part of the game and won’t affect his approach. Physically, he acknowledged the brutal nature of Singapore, calling it one of the toughest races on the calendar alongside Qatar.

Bottas Staying Realistic, But Ready for Opportunities

Valtteri Bottas didn’t sugarcoat the challenges facing Sauber, stating that he wasn’t expecting any miracles this weekend due to the team’s struggles with car performance and sensitivity to track conditions. Still, Bottas remains hopeful that despite not having major upgrades, the unpredictability of a race like Singapore could present opportunities. With a month-long break after Singapore, Bottas looks forward to the chance for his team to fine-tune their approach and introduce much-needed upgrades.

Stroll and Aston Martin's Rollercoaster Season

Lance Stroll, fresh from a difficult few races, acknowledged that Aston Martin has slipped back compared to its strong start to the season. While the recent collision with Yuki Tsunoda in Baku didn't do him any favors, Stroll remains optimistic about the future, especially with Adrian Newey joining the team next year. He’s looking forward to learning from the legendary engineer, excited about the direction Aston Martin is taking. Singapore, with its tricky street circuit layout, is one of Stroll’s favorite tracks, despite the physical toll it takes on drivers.

Verstappen Adapting to Red Bull's Challenges

Max Verstappen, always pragmatic, played down expectations for Singapore, calling it "not our easiest weekend." While Red Bull has analyzed what went wrong at Marina Bay last year, Verstappen remains cautious, especially given the bumps and kerbs that his car struggles with. The reigning champion is focused on improving Red Bull’s performance step by step, targeting a better result than last year’s 11th-place qualifying effort. When it comes to his race engineer GP taking on more responsibilities, Verstappen was unfazed, confident in their established working relationship.

Tsunoda Remains Optimistic Despite Setbacks

Yuki Tsunoda, ever the optimist, shrugged off his recent bad luck, particularly after two frustrating races. He expressed excitement for the Singapore GP, calling the track challenging but fun. Tsunoda hasn’t had much time to test the new upgrades on his car due to ongoing issues but remains hopeful they’ll provide a boost this weekend. Reflecting on his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, Tsunoda was full of praise for Ricciardo’s emotional control and consistency, qualities he himself is still trying to master.

As the drivers gear up for one of the toughest weekends of the season, all eyes will be on how they navigate the grueling Marina Bay Circuit and who can emerge victorious under the Singapore lights.

