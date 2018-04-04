F1-Fansite.com
formula 1 news
Home / F1 News / Sainz: Victory could take three years

F1 News

Sainz: Victory could take three years

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Renault Sport F1 Team RS18. Formula One Testing, Day 2, Wednesday 7th March 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Renault Sport F1 Team RS18. Formula One Testing, Day 2, Wednesday 7th March 2018. Barcelona, Spain.

Apr.4 - Carlos Sainz thinks victory for Renault may require a wait of up to three years.

The Spaniard is actually 'on loan' to the French works team from Red Bull just for 2018.

So when asked how the season has started for him, Sainz told Antena 3 television: "You have to bear in mind that Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are one step ahead of everyone else.

"Then there is McLaren and Renault. They (Renault) are investing a lot of people and money to try to win as they did in 2005 and 2006 with Fernando Alonso.

"To win, we will need a period of two or three years, but I trust Renault," Sainz added.

The 23-year-old also said he is feeling better ahead of Bahrain, after almost vomiting in his helmet during the Melbourne season opener.

"Half an hour before the race I had two bites of a banana that did not go down well," Sainz revealed.

"Then in the first 20 minutes of the race, the water did not stop coming but I couldn't move the tube because the radio microphone would get wet.

"On lap 20 I couldn't take it anymore and so I ended up being covered in the red isotonic liquid. I almost vomited but I didn't want to find out what would happen if I did at that speed. I hope I never do!" he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Last 3 Comments on Articles

  • Rob Livermore: Like F1-fansite.com
    View Post
  • Satyaban: "He is referring to McLaren but also the Renault works team, adding: "They not only have more money and people than us, but also excellent drivers." That statement is not a confidence builder for Force India is it? Renault has a new car that is faster than Force India, maybe they want an investigation.
    View Post
  • Satyaban: The physics of aerodynamics cause all of the cars to look similar but what is under the skin also plays a part, chassis, power unit and what not. So I don't understand the issue. Unless both cars have undergone some kind of laser measure apparatus testing how would anyone know? Is their only hint that the car is better than last year? Everyone hopes to do that but are not successful. I see no reason for an investigation.
    View Post

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi flag Abu Dhabi '1820% DiscountBook Now