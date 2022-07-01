Russian politician slams Britain over current F3 driver ban

Jul.1 - A Russian politician has slammed Britain and Silverstone for banning a Formula 3 driver from attending and racing at this weekend's British GP.

Alexander Smolyar, 20, was refused a visa to enter the country but according to Tass news agency he was also banned by British motor racing authorities over the Ukraine crisis.

"British sports organisations have already revealed themselves in the Wimbledon situation," said Dmitry Svishchev, a sports administrator in Russia's federal lower house, known as the State Duma.

"Now we see the same story, but in motorsport. I think that the FIA needs to intervene in this situation because it is an unjustified discrimination based on nationality," he added.

Smolyar is currently sixth overall in the FIA's Formula 3 championship.

