Red Bull taking 'risk' with Imola upgrade this weekend?

Apr.21 - Red Bull is taking a "risk" by introducing car upgrades this weekend at Imola.

Dominant-in-2022 team Ferrari has ruled out serious upgrades because of the limited track time this weekend prior to the first 'sprint' of the season.

"It is very clear," Dr Helmut Marko told RTL. "Ferrari has such a complex package that it is easy to set up. With us, everything has to be perfect for us to deal with that.

"That's exactly why we take this risk now of bringing new parts with just one practice session available. We want to fully attack and take our chances instead of just waiting.

"Ferrari and Leclerc are just too strong for that," the 78-year-old Austrian insisted.

Marko said the 2022 Red Bull is currently on a "massive" diet to lose 10kg and catch up with Ferrari, and is confident there will be "some savings in terms of weight" at Imola.

He said a car losing weight "is just like people".

"It doesn't happen overnight," Marko smiled. "It's a lengthy process because we're a lot overweight - at least a lot more than Ferrari.

"If we get to Barcelona close to Ferrari's level, we will be satisfied."

He is also not writing off Mercedes, who he says have a "solid" package despite the obvious problems.

"The fact that they are ahead of us with a car that is certainly not among the fastest three shows that.

"At some point the knot will loosen and the aerodynamics will work but at the moment they are one second behind in qualifying and not a direct opponent for us.

"But that can change relatively quickly."

